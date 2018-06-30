Dylan Collie began his college career at BYU and will end it there after a solid college career at the University of Hawaii. As a Collie, he packs a lot of tradition, legacy and many storylines for the Cougar locker room.

After committing to the Cougars out of El Dorado High in northern California, he decided to attend the University of Hawaii after LDS missionary service. Now a senior transfer to BYU, the Cougars can use a veteran pass-catcher, and this Collie fits the poster by deed and name.

His father, Scott, played alongside the famous All-American QB Jim McMahon and now heads up ReceiversTech Elite, a very respected training program for aspiring high school and college receivers. After college and days playing for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League and San Francisco 49ers, he now lives in Sacramento, California. He has three sons who played Division I football as receivers.

His mother, Nichole, is a nationally known physical therapist. In Las Vegas, Nichole worked at the Las Vegas Athletic Club, and clients included world champion boxers Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson.

“She is the best physical therapist anywhere or at any place,” said Dylan. “She’s been in the industry for 35 years and understands how the body works and how to heal it. Back in high school, my coaches would always call her instead of our trainers because they knew she would give them the right answer and that I would be able to play. Even today, I go to her for answers. Regardless of the circumstances, she has me ready to play.”

Zac was the first Collie to follow in his father’s footsteps at BYU where he had a solid career. He currently works for a commercial real estate firm near Sacramento, which he’s been doing since 2006.

“Zac is doing very, very, very well,” said Dylan. “He is one of the most successful commercial real estate brokers in the area. He just bought a house two blocks from my parents where he lives with his wife, Emily, and three daughters. He still works out, stays in shape, plays basketball and is living the dream.”

Austin, perhaps the most consistently productive receiver in BYU history, led the nation in receiving yards per game, total receiving yards and number of 100-yard games in 2008. He later played in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. “He’s working on different things,” said Dylan. “He is working for Canary Concussion. He’s trying to bring a new awareness of what is going on in the world of concussions and what is being done to understand it. He and his wife, Brooke, are in South Jordan with three kids — two boys and a girl. My wife and I are actually living with them now.”

Dylan’s brother-in-law is former Cougar linebacker Jordan Pendleton, who is well-known by Cougars, Utes, Aggies, Wildcats and Thunderbird collegians. “Currently, in my opinion, and in the opinion of many others because his work shows it, Jordan is probably the best athletic trainer and performance specialist in the state of Utah, if not within a few other states,” said Dylan.

“He has a facility in Lehi up by Traverse Mountain, and he’s bringing in high school and college kids getting ready for pro day and he’s doing a dang good job of it. His wife, Caitlyn, works with him in the business. I work out with him every chance I get."

In this latest edition of the Collie bloodline, BYU is getting the benefit of his learning from all those in the family who have gone before him.

“I’ve learned everything from my dad and all my brothers. It’s been the ability to learn from their work ethic just the nuances of the game,” he said.

“A lot of people talk about what is one thing they’d do different in college, and fortunately for me, I’ve had the opportunity to learn what they learned. The answer they give is the details. It is all about learning the details, the details, details, and details. They said, ‘I wish I’d taken more advantage of the details.’ So that is something that has been pushed on me and I’ve gladly accepted since I was very young. Just to learn about the game and the position and that, I think, has really helped my game. “

Almost instantaneously upon his arrival, BYU receiver coach Fesi Sitake gained a coach-like athlete among his receiver corps. Dylan’s work ethic, his dedication to studying film and plays, his in-depth knowledge of the game is expected to elevate the collective football IQ of all other Cougar receivers.

In Collie fashion, Dylan credits those of his DNA who’ve gone before him. He is confident, quotable and an instant leader for offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. Plus, he caught more passes for more yards than anybody on the roster a year ago — 100 yards in catches against the Cougars in Hawaii.

Scott, Zac, Austin, Jordan and mom?

Said he, “That’s where I get it from.”