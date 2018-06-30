Utah Valley University rising sophomore Taylor LaMont qualified for his unprecedented sixth-consecutive U.S. age-group Greco-Roman World Team on Saturday at a special wrestle-off for the 60-kilogram spot at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

In what would have been a best-of-three series against Northern Michigan's Benji Peak in the UWW Junior World Greco-Roman Special Wrestle-Off on Saturday, the series was not held as Peak failed to make weight and LaMont was automatically awarded the spot. Peak previously won the 2018 Junior Greco-Roman World Team Trials in Indianapolis on June 8.

The feat marks LaMont's third-straight Junior World Team appearance (2016, 2017, 2018) after previously accomplishing the same feat three times for the Cadet World Team (2013, 2014, 2015). It is believed that LaMont is the first athlete in history to make the U.S. World Team in his age-group for six-straight years.

"I've been to the world championships five times and this now makes it six. I have previously taken bronze once and fifth two other times. This is my last year at this age group, and I'm looking for nothing short of bringing home a world championship belt to Orem, Utah," LaMont said.

LaMont was a bronze medalist at the 2016 Junior World Championships and placed fifth at the 2017 Junior World Championships.

LaMont became eligible for Saturday's special wrestle-off based upon the Junior World Team selection procedures, which states "a delay in a final wrestle-off may occur if a 2017 Junior GR World Team Member places in the top four at the April 2018 U.S. Senior Greco-Roman Open and then competes in the June 2018 U.S. Senior Greco-Roman World Team Trials."

LaMont was a member of the 2017 U.S. Junior World Team where he placed fifth at the UWW Junior World Championships. LaMont then placed third in the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at 60 kg in Las Vegas in April. He then went on to also compete at the 2018 Greco-Roman World Team Trials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June, where he was defeated in the semifinals by Mike Fuenffinger and did not compete in the consolation rounds.

The Wolverine 125-pounder is coming off an impressive redshirt freshman season where he wrestled his way to a 27-5 record and finished just one win shy of earning All-American honors after having his first NCAA Championship run come to a close in the "Blood Round". He also became the first UVU grappler in program history to hold down the No. 1 national ranking after he was ranked No. 1 in his weight class in the national RPI for more than a month in 2017-18.

The 2018 UWW Junior World Greco-Roman Championships are Sept. 17-23, in Trnava, Slovakia.

LaMont's achievement comes on the heels of Utah Valley teammate Tate Orndorff previously qualifying for the U.S. National Greco-Roman Team last week. The Wolverine redshirt freshman qualified for the spot on the national team by taking third at 130 kilograms at the 2018 Senior Greco-Roman World Team Trials.