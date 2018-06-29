HEBER CITY — A head-on collision involving two vehicles killed one person and injured others Friday, according to officials.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. at 2700 North on state Route 40 in Heber City, Utah Highway Sgt. Jacob Cox said.

One person was killed and at least two others were injured, he said. He did not know how many people were in the vehicles at the time of the accident, or whether there were other injuries.

People injured in the crash were flown to a hospital, he said.

The name of the person killed in the accident was not immediately released.

State Route 40 was expected to be closed to traffic for a few hours while troopers investigated the accident.