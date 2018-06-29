TOOELE — Police are investigating the reported poisoning of 32 cows at a rodeo arena in Tooele that left cows "frothing at the mouth" and "on the ground with their legs sticking straight out."

The owner of the cows, Michael Dow, said he found more than 150 blue pellets in the easily accessible water trough — police believe these pellets to be rat poison.

As of Friday, Dow said that his cattle were doing well and none had died.

A combined $2,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who did this, according to Christine Jones, spokeswoman for the Tooele Bit N’ Spur Riding Club arena. She said the riding club leases the cows from Dow.

Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said he has never seen something like this in the 12 years he has been working in law enforcement. Currently, the police have no leads in their investigation — there is no security footage at the riding club.

The riding club is losing up to $400 a week due to the cows' illness, according to Jones. The riding club uses the cows for its team penning activities, an equestrian sport that involves separating cattle into pens.

"I'm still in shock," Jones said. She said she doesn't know why anyone would do this.

"If it was a prank they didn't understand the severity of it," she said.

Jones said the cows are valued up to $35,000. Dow and Jones won't know until Monday if 10 of the sickly cows will survive.