The fact I’m writing about this proves that nowadays non-stories are stories anyway.

I didn’t say important stories, but still.

A non-story came on Wednesday when I got an email from a PR company, informing me that Donovan Mitchell, a.k.a. Spida, is now an entry in Dictionary.com, with his own definition.

Mitchell is not dumb, nor is his game. But having him as an entry in a dictionary is.

“A basketball species usually found above the rim; equipped with superhuman senses, shot-slinging abilities and unrivaled balance,” it says.

Cute.

I know Dictionary.com isn’t playing this seriously. The entry is actually under the section titled “slang,” which includes a lot of pop culture material. Still, it’s silly. You could use Spida’s definition to describe half the NBA.

The website doesn’t have a definition that I could find for the Mailman, Pistol Pete, or Shaq. Maybe there should be. How do they decide these things? By submissions? Can I get myself on there?

There was an entry for Erving, as in Dr. J, but it just said who he was. Magic Johnson was named among several other famous people with the same surname.

So I guess I’m going to have to chalk this Spida business up to the unbridled enthusiasm surrounding Mitchell — and a ready place to display it. There’s no arguing he’s great, or that he has a good nickname. But to be in a dictionary, in any context, after a year?

I’ll give Dictionary.com this: At least it also has a definition for “overkill.”