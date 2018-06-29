SALT LAKE CITY — Elections officials updated Tuesday's unofficial primary election numbers Thursday and Friday, with more updates on the way as mail-in ballots trickle in.

Justin Lee, director of elections for the state, said that while numbers will not become finalized until two weeks after the election, July 10, counties will continue to update their tallies.

"They're processing ballots received on Election Day such as by-mail ballots or provisional ballots that were cast on Election Day," Lee said. "The law is that any day they count ballots they have to release those updates."

Lee said more updates can be expected July 3, 6 and 10.

The partisan races will decide the parties' candidates for each contest in the Nov. 6 general election.

Primary frontrunners stayed consistent except for the Republican primary in state Senate District 26. Brian Gorum had been in the lead in that election — with 4,607 unofficial votes, 39 percent of the share — as of unofficial tallies at midnight Tuesday.

However, numbers added to that contest Thursday night brought Ronald Winterton into the lead with 6,744 votes — 43 percent — compared to Gorum at 5,261 votes, or 34 percent of the counted ballots.

Jack Rubin is in third in that race with 3,584 votes, 23 percent.

Numbers were also added to the unofficial results of the high-profile Republican primary for Orrin Hatch's U.S. Senate seat. Mitt Romney, with 72 percent of the vote, is still handily beating Mike Kennedy. Romney added 15,543 votes since Tuesday to Kennedy's 7,880.

U.S. House District 3 incumbent Rep. John Curtis is still on track to win his Republican primary against Chris Herrod. Herrod cut into Curtis' 75 percentage majority with the update — by one percentage point.

Herrod received 3,565 more votes while Curtis added 6,588. The new tallies still give Curtis 74 percent of the vote while Herrod sits at 26 percent.

In U.S. House District 1, Lee Castillo remained atop the Democtrict primary with 57 percent of the vote after receiving another 353 votes since Tuesday. His opponent, Kurt Weiland, added 218 more votes for 43 percent of the unofficial tally.

Thirteen counties updated their previously released tally on Thursday: Beaver, Box Elder, Duchesne, Kane, Millard, Piute, Salt Lake, Summit, Uintah, Utah, Wasatch, Washington and Weber counties.

Iron, Salt Lake and San Juan counties updated their tallies on Friday as well.

Lee said that while the final vote count deadline is July 10, counties may submit their final count next week.

"Counties can do their final canvass anytime between seven days to 14 days after the election," Lee said.

Final voter turnout numbers will not be available until July 10, along with the rest of the official counts.

Below is the updated unofficial voting results from some of Tuesday’s primary elections in Utah, as of Friday. The results included are for primary elections for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate and state House of Representatives.

In parentheses is the number added to the unofficial tally since the Deseret News' last report.

In partisan races, the leading vote-getter in each contest advances to the Nov. 6 general election. Key to party affiliations: (R) Republican, (D) Democrat. “Inc” denotes incumbent.

U.S. Senate

Mitt Romney (R): 230,535 (+16,451) — 72 percent

Mike Kennedy (R): 91,913 (+8,426) — 28 percent

U.S. House District 1

Davis County north of Farmington, and all of Weber, Cache, Box Elder, Summit, Uintah, Duchesne, Morgan, Rich and Daggett counties.

Lee Castillo (D): 6,764 (+353) — 57 percent

Kurt Weiland (D): 5,133 (+218) — 43 percent

U.S. House District 3

Utah County areas generally east of I-15, plus all of Provo and Vineyard; Sandy and Midvale east of 700 East, Draper, Cottonwood Heights and Holladay in Salt Lake County; and all of Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Wasatch counties.

John Curtis (R-Inc): 62,715 (+6,738) — 74 percent

Christopher Herrod (R): 22,589 (+3,639) — 26 percent

State Senate District 2

Salt Lake City: most areas east of I-15, plus Glendale area, excluding all of Sugar House and most residential areas between 1300 East and Foothill Drive; plus Emigration Canyon.

Derek Kitchen (D): 5,384 (+388) — 53 percent

Jennifer Plumb (D): 4,860 (+375) — 47 percent

State Senate District 3

Salt Lake County: Sugar House areas west of 1300 East, South Salt Lake, Millcreek generally west of Highland Drive, West Valley City generally east of 2200 West, and most Murray areas west of State Street and north of 5900 South.

Jeremy D. Egan (R): 2,504 (+173) — 59 percent

Marlin R. Baer (R): 1,751 (+96) — 41 percent

State Senate District 8 (2-year term)

Salt Lake County: Murray areas generally east of State Street or south of I-215; Midvale; most of Cottonwood Heights, excluding some areas south of Little Cottonwood Creek; most Sandy areas north of 9000 South and west of 700 East; Holladay east of I-215; and Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Brian Zehnder (R-inc): 5,927 (+290) — 61 percent

Jaren L. Davis (R): 3,712 (+211) — 39 percent

State Senate District 17

Tooele County, except Tooele City, Lincoln and part of Erda; all of Box Elder County; and Nibley, Wellsville and Paradise-Avon areas of Cache County.

Scott Sandall (R): 6,825 (+165) — 53 percent

Clark N. Davis (R): 6,077 (+127) — 47 percent

State Senate District 26 (D)

Summit County: Park City and Snyderville Basin areas south of I-80, Kamas-Oakley area; most of Wasatch County, generally north of about 2400 South; and all of Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties.

Eileen Gallagher (D): 1,329 (+136) — 62 percent

Pat Vaughn (D): 815 (+94) — 38 percent

State Senate District 26 (R)

Summit County: Park City and Snyderville Basin areas south of I-80, Kamas-Oakley area; most of Wasatch County, generally north of about 2400 South; and all of Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties.

Ronald Winterton (R): 6,744 (+2,710) — 43 percent

Brian K. Gorum (R): 5,261 (+654) — 34 percent

Jack Rubin (R): 3,584 (+340) — 23 percent

State House of Representatives District 4

Cache County: most areas of Logan City, and Logan Canyon.

Dan N. Johnson (R): 1,390 (+0) — 55 percent

Greg Merrill (R): 1,135 (+0) — 45 percent

State House of Representatives District 7

Weber County: most of North Ogden, most of Pleasant View and northeast part of Ogden.

Kyle R. Andersen (R-inc.): 2,832 (+263) — 59 percent

Lisa Roskelley (R): 1,966 (+162) — 41 percent

State House of Representatives District 8

Weber County: north-central and east-central areas of Ogden, most areas of Harrisville, southwest corner of North Ogden, and Ogden Valley.

Steve Waldrip (R): 2,000 (+222) — 59 percent

Jason B. Kyle (R): 1,382 (+146) — 41 percent

State House of Representatives District 10

Weber County: most Ogden areas south of 27th Street, most South Ogden areas north of 5100 South or east of Wasatch Drive, and Woodland Estates.

Lorraine P. Brown (R): 1,505 (+176) — 57 percent

Terry D Schow (R): 1,138 (+133) — 43 percent

State House of Representatives District 19

Davis County: most of Bountiful, generally excluding areas west of 500 West or south of about 3100 South.

Raymond Ward (R-inc): 4,424 (+0) — 67 percent

Phill Wright (R): 2,226 (+0) — 33 percent

State House of Representatives District 20

Davis County: North Salt Lake, Bountiful west of 500 West or south of about 3100 South, Woods Cross and West Bountiful.

Melissa Garff Ballard (R): 2,103 (+0) — 42 percent

Matt Jensen (R): 1,881 (+0) — 37 percent

Glen G. Jenkins (R): 1,050 (+0) — 21 percent

State House of Representatives District 24

Salt Lake City areas east of I-15 and generally north of 300 South.

Jen Dailey-Provost (D): 1,665 (+113) — 35 percent

Igor Limansky (D): 1,607 (+139) — 33 percent

Jacquelyn Orton (D): 847 (+53) — 18 percent

Darin Mann (D): 654 (+60) — 14 percent

State House of Representatives District 27

Utah County: Alpine, most of Highland, Cedar Hills, Draper and Sundance.

Brady Brammer (R): 3,509 (770) — 58 percent

Jared Carman (R): 2,591 (527) — 42 percent

State House of Representatives District 57

Utah County: American Fork east of about 700 East, Pleasant Grove.

Jon Hawkins (R): 3,509 (+1,281) — 58 percent

Alexander Carter (R): 2,591 (+972) — 42 percent

State House of Representatives District 61

Utah County: Orem areas west of State Street and south of University Parkway, Provo areas west of 500 West and north of Center Street, and Provo areas south of Center Street and west of 1100 West.

Marsha Judkins (R): 2,257 (+217) — 61 percent

Parl Johnson (R): 1,465 (+164) — 39 percent

State House of Representatives District 69

Carbon County; southern half of Duchesne County, including Roosevelt, Myton and Duchesne City; Green River and northeast corner of Emery County; and Grand County areas north of I-70, or east of Moab and U.S. 191.

Christine F. Watkins (R-inc): 2,436 (+913) — 61 percent

Jae Potter (R): 1,558 (+716) — 39 percent

State House of Representatives District 71

Eastern half of Washington County, including Hurricane, La Verkin, Leeds and Toquerville; and Enoch, Parowan and Brian Head in Iron County.

Brad Last (R-inc): 4,171 (+143) — 73 percent

Mark S. Borowiak (R): 1,550 (+79) — 27 percent