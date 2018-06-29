SARATOGA SPRINGS — A pilot has been found dead in Utah County a day after his small plane went missing.

The twin-engine Cessna 320 departed from Caldwell, Idaho, on Thursday, according to Ian Gregor, communications manager for FAA Pacific Division. The pilot was expected to stop at the Provo Airport for fuel, Gregor said.

When the pilot's co-workers hadn't heard from him by about 4:30 p.m., they became concerned and contacted authorities, Provo Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane, which was part of a commercial photography operation, according to Cannon.

Searchers found the plane's wreckage Friday afternoon on the south end of Lake Mountain, Cannon said.

Crews are working now to recover the victim and wreckage, which are in an area that is difficult to reach, the sergeant said. Heavy-duty vehicles and possibly a helicopter will be brought in for the recovery.

Details about the victim, including his name and age, were not immediately released.

Cannon said a possible cause for the crash was unknown Friday.