SANDY — Utah Royals FC head coach Laura Harvey called it “crazy,” and then said simply, “Welcome to the NWSL.”

After playing nearly a game a week over the first three months of the season, URFC is now in the midst of a stretch in which it will play a whopping seven times in less than a month. Saturday’s contest against Sky Blue FC at Rio Tinto Stadium will mark the third time the squad has played in a week.

“Obviously it’s not ideal to have three games in one week,” goalkeeper Abby Smith said Wednesday night after URFC played Seattle Reign FC to a 0-0 draw at home. “I think everybody throughout the league would say the same just because it’s really tough on the bodies, but we gotta do what we gotta do. We just gotta turn it around and get ready for the next game.”

Tack that onto the fact that numerous players had significant workloads for their national teams during the international break earlier this month, and Harvey said the plan Saturday is to give some of her regular starters a breather, although she didn’t say which ones or how she intends to use substitutions.

Obviously Sky Blue is just fighting for their lives at the minute, so we know they’re gonna come here and it’s gonna be tough for us. We know that. Utah Royals FC head coach Laura Harvey

After all, URFC will play again on less than a week’s rest when it faces Portland Thorns FC on the road next Friday.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to rotate a little bit, get some players rested, because we’ve got a short turnaround again after Sky Blue to travel to Portland, so we can’t just look at the Sky Blue game,” Harvey said. “We’ve got to look a little bit beyond that, so I think it will give us a chance to see some players who haven’t had a ton of minutes yet.”

SBFC is an interesting opponent for URFC to rest players against. On one hand, the squad is by far the worst in the NWSL, having not won a game and sitting seven points behind the eighth-place Washington Spirit. On the other hand, Harvey has noted multiple times that the New Jersey-based team has looked better as of late, and she’s expressed some nervousness about being the first team to lose to USWNT veteran Carli Lloyd and company.

“Obviously Sky Blue is just fighting for their lives at the minute, so we know they’re gonna come here and it’s gonna be tough for us,” Harvey said. “We know that.”

Additionally, Harvey hopes her team is able to turn the page after a game Wednesday in which it probably should have won.

“The players are going to be disappointed with that draw, which I’m OK with that,” she said. “ I’m OK with that disappointment, but we’ve got to put that right on Saturday.”

The biggest key for URFC Saturday will be trying to get out of its scoring slump. Since beating SBFC 2-1 on June 2 in New Jersey, the only goal URFC has scored was the 94th-minute miracle from Brittany Ratcliffe against the North Carolina Courage on June 16.

New acquisition Christen Press made the attack much more dangerous on Wednesday, and she’s looking forward to the chance to try to notch her first goal in a URFC jersey, although she acknowledged on Instagram Thursday feeling some fatigue after Wednesday’s game because of the altitude.

“For me as a forward, the biggest thing that I always think about is that feeling on the field, ‘Do your teammates trust you to score?,’” she said Wednesday. “When there’s an opportunity, when the game’s on the line, are they looking for you? Do they trust you? Do they believe you’re gonna score? I think that that belief in itself puts the ball in the back in the net, and so that, of course, comes with time. Of course, and you build that trust by finishing chances.”

First kick is set for 8 p.m. MT.