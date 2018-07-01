This is an open letter to the Utah State Republican Party leadership. The Republicans of the state of Utah have spoken again. The extreme right wing of the party does not represent what most Republicans want. Count My Vote only exists because the party leadership has its own agenda and promoted far-right candidates.

Once again, the people have given over 70 percent of their support to conservative but more moderate people. Perhaps it is time to replace the party leadership with people who represent the large majority of Republicans.

Roger Wilson

Mapleton