In Sunday’s paper appeared an article about LDS moral commitments and undocumented immigrants. Yes, we are a caring people. Do we care enough to try a new approach? The federal government deals mainly with paperwork and politics. States deal with people who have genuine needs. To help those who live in our state without proper documentation, may I suggest we consider a “Utah Solution”?

Perhaps we could pass a law requiring everyone who does not have a legal Social Security number to register for a Utah state ID. With a state-issued ID: First, people would be given temporary work privileges without the need of falsifying or stealing Social Security numbers.

Second, the state could impose taxes roughly equivalent to what the rest of us pay in federal and state taxes, only the money would stay in Utah.

Third, funds raised through taxes could be used primarily as a new income stream for schools, thus alleviating some of the burden on taxpayers.

Such a program would not address immigration issues. It would provide a way for elected officials to better manage those who live within our state until a federal program is in place. Those who wish to be law-abiding residents could be granted temporary relief from fear of deportation. Utah could work with ICE officials to better identify those who do not keep the law, thus avoiding the label of “sanctuary state.”

Our state needs workers. This would allow many people to work legally while they work out their immigration issues.

Judy Olsen

Sandy