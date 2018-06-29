SALT LAKE CITY — Children of the millennial generation, get ready to have your heart shattered.

A heartbreaking photo of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe leaving the toy store went viral Thursday, the day before the retail chain closed the rest of its stores.

The photo depicts Geoffrey leaving the empty toy store while holding a suitcase and saying goodbye to the empty shelves.

Rene Johnpiere, who is believed to be a Toys R Us employee, shared the photo along with other pictures of the empty store, according to CBS News.

Several stores that have run out of stock closed, according to AOL. Many of those stores held clearance sales that sold products with 60 to 90 percent-off discounts.

The company announced back in September 2017 plans to file for bankruptcy, according to the Deseret News.

It was only a few months later in January 2018 that the chain announced it would close 180 stores thanks to its $5 billion debt.

In February, the retail giant announced another 200 stores would shut their doors.

The end is finally here for Toys “R” Us stores in the United States. The toy retailer is set to close its remaining 200... Posted by KSL Newsradio on Friday, June 29, 2018

However, according to Newsweek, Toys R Us will continue to operate stores outside of the United States and Canada.

“The company’s operations outside of the U.S. and Canada, including its operations in Europe and Australia and its approximately 255 licensed stores and joint venture partnership in Asia, which are separate entities, are not part of the Chapter 11 filing,” a spokesperson said, according to Newsweek.