Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for an abandoned vehicle believed to be linked to a Colorado homicide investigation. The 2016 Jeep Renegade with Colorado plate OSC 909 was allegedly used by Edgar Macias-Moreno, 24, in connection with the death of 27-year-old Madelaine Loh. Her body was recovered in Millard County. Authorities believe the vehicle may be in the San Rafael Desert and may have been set on fire.

FILLMORE — A day after police announced they had recovered the body of a Colorado woman believed to have been dumped in Utah, investigators are now asking for the public's help in finding a potential key piece of evidence in the homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, Edgar Macias-Moreno, 24, turned himself in to the Delta County Sheriff's Office in Colorado in connection with the death of Madelaine Loh, 27. He allegedly told detectives that he had killed Loh, who had been missing since June 19, and disposed of her body in Utah's Millard County.

Based on information provided by Macias-Moreno, Loh's body was recovered. He was arrested for investigation of murder. No motive had been given as of Friday.

But a two-day search for Macias-Moreno's abandoned vehicle was not successful, according to the Emery County Sheriff's Office. Police believe the vehicle, a 2016 Jeep Renegade with Colorado plate OSC 909, is somewhere on the San Rafael Desert. It is also possible the vehicle has been burned.

Anyone who comes across it or has information regarding the vehicle can call the Emery County Sheriff's Office at 435-381-2404.

