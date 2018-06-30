SALT LAKE CITY — Tim Allen is so excited for the return of “Last Man Standing” that he’s already announced the première date.

Allen said in a tweet Friday morning that the show will debut Sept. 28.

"Mark your calendar for Sept. 28th! @LastManStanding #LastManStanding," he said in a tweet that included his on-screen wife, Nancy Travis.

Fox announced back in May that it will bring back “Last Man Standing” after ABC abruptly canceled the show last year.

The network released a teaser for the show in May as well. The trailer included images of previous episodes of the show.

The show fans loved. The characters they missed. Watch the official teaser for #LastManStanding, coming to @FOXTV this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZAXAACEJd1 — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) May 14, 2018

Allen said in a statement he’s excited to see the show return.

“Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from FOX that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited,” he said in a statement, according to Variety.

He added, “When I heard the offer to create more episodes of ‘Last Man Standing,’ I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring ‘Last Man Standing’ back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”

According to Fox News, the show will likely run at 8 p.m. on Friday nights moving forward. The show will likely run alongside “The Cool Kids” and “Hell’s Kitchen” for the night’s lineup.

Allen and Travis will both return to the show along with Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson.

Fans pushed for awhile for the show to return, the Deseret News reported. 20th Century Fox tried to sell it to a separate network — including the CMT Network. Fox eventually decided to revive the show.