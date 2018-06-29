We are hearing a lot about separating families of people coming into the country illegally. This is usually for a short time until people can figure things out, including whether or not they're even the parents. I believe this would be a good time to look at American citizens in the prison system and their families.

The prison system is designed to help people reform, rehabilitate and benefit society. This should also include keeping their families intact. Obviously, the children shouldn't be incarcerated with parents, but there should be more visiting rights for them so that they will be able to see and get hugs from their parents so that they will be able to maintain family relationships.

Most of the inmates will be out some day, and I believe it's important for these family ties to be maintained.

Helen Anderson

Paradise, Cache County