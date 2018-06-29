Adobe Stock
PAYSON — The Utah Valley Western Heritage Night will take place on Saturday, July 14, at the Peteetneet Amphitheater, 100 N. 600 East.

The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., includes a Dutch oven dinner and performances by Trinity Seely and Frontier Marshals.

The cost for dinner and the concert is $25 for adults and $14.50 for children 11 and younger. Cost to attend the concert only are $10. Tickets can be purchased online at paysonutah.org.

Those who want to attend the Dutch oven dinner — which includes a choice of barbecue chicken or roast beef, green salad, baked beans, potatoes, biscuits and cobbler — must purchased tickets by Wednesday, July 11.

