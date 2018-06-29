Published: June 29, 2018 3:06 pm Like that? Read this. Entertainment June 27, 2018 New doc putting human face on homelessness to air in Utah Entertainment 4 hours ago Theater review: HCT's 'Newsies' a celebration of a well-loved story and Utah's local theater Entertainment June 26, 2018 2018 Fourth of July celebrations across Utah Entertainment May 3, 2018 Quiz: How much do you really know about Star Wars? Entertainment June 27, 2018 Why 'The Conners' will be a much better show without Roseanne Barr Entertainment June 27, 2018 Meet Hale Centre Theatre's most dedicated greeter