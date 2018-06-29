SPANISH FORK — Fireworks shows — one on Friday, July 13, and another on Tuesday, July 24 — will bookend the city’s annual two-week Fiesta Days celebration.

In between there will be a wide variety of family friendly activities at various venues across the city, including sports tournaments, a carnival, a car show, live entertainment, parades and a rodeo.

Both fireworks shows will be held at the Spanish Fork Sports Park, 295 Volunteer Drive.

The carnival, on Monday, July 23, and Tuesday, July 24, will be held in the city office parking lot, 40 S. Main. Residents can purchase 40 carnival ride tickets in advance for $20 through Thursday, July 19, at the city’s utility office.

Tickets for the rodeo, which take place at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, are $7 for children, $12.50 for adults and @14.50 for grandstand seats on Friday, July 20, and Monday, July 23. Tickets on Saturday, July 21, and Tuesday, July 24, are $14.50 for all ages and $17.50 for grandstand seats.

For a complete list of times and events, or to purchase tickets to the rodeo, log on to spanishfork.org.