UTAH STATE PRISON — A year ago, the families of Blake Strebel, 19, and his friend, roommate and co-worker Derek Jasper, 18, told the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole they were still struggling with the deaths of their loved ones.

And while some family members still have a hard time talking about the tragic events that happened nearly a decade ago, during the most recent parole hearing for Mark Andrew Mora — the man who killed Strebel and Jasper — the families came with words of empathy and forgiveness.

"I am putting my trust in you that when you are released, you will put away your past life and be a new man,” said Susan Strebel, mother of Blake.

In April 2009, Strebel and Jasper were driving home after a late night of playing church basketball in Ogden when Mora, who was 17 and had been using cocaine and alcohol that night and was trying to avoid police, sped through a red light and smashed into them. Both Strebel and Jasper were killed.

Mora was certified to stand trial as an adult and pleaded guilty to amended charges of automobile homicide and failing to stop at the command of an officer, both second-degree felonies. He was sentenced to two consecutive terms of one-to-15 years in prison.

At a parole hearing in 2017, the state Board of Pardons and Parole set a rehearing for 2018 and ordered Mora in the meantime to complete a residential substance abuse treatment program as well as have an updated risk assessment evaluation.

In a recording of his parole hearing on June 21, Mora said he will complete that treatment program by September.

"I’m learning a lot actually. I’ve learned a lot about the core issues of my addiction. The core issues of my anger. I’ve learned that a lot of my anger comes from self-resentment for the things I’ve done,” he told board member Clark Harms.

The most important lesson he's learned, he said, was how to put himself in someone else's shoes.

"I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is empathy,” he said. "I never knew empathy till I went to this program.”

Like he did in 2017, Mora, now 27, said he has made a "huge change" in his life and is a better person than he used to be. And even if he isn't granted parole, he is "not going to quit working on me, change my life to become a better person," he said.

Susan Strebel, addressing Mora during the hearing, said she had hoped Mora would do more to better himself while in prison and not just the minimum requirements set forth by the board. But she said she also understood what it was like not to be able to see a son. Mora is married and has a 10-year-old son.

"I completely understand how it feels to not be able to enjoy watching a son experience life with us, to sit with us at the table, laugh, talk and play together with us,” she said.

After a long pause, Strebel said it was because of that, that she wants Mora to succeed.

"Today my desire is for another little boy to grow up with loving, law-abiding parents with gentle hearts and are not afraid to correct and guide him," she said. "It will not be easy, but it will be worth it.

"I hope that you will realize that education is the gateway to self-esteem, and being the example and man this little boy — your son — needs,” Strebel continued.

Since the crash, the Strebels have given over 150 presentations to high school students telling them about the dangers of drugs and irresponsible driving.

Likewise, Jennifer Jasper, Derek's mother, said speaking at last year's parole hearing was difficult for her. But she said her faith has given her perspective, helped her move on and understand life's trials.

"I believe God is a god of second chances and everyone has the right to make things right when they have gone down a mistaken path,” she said. "I do believe in second chances and a fresh start."

When the time is right, she said she hoped Mora would be able to go back into society and do good. She said she prays for his success, because "it would be heartbreaking to have you come back to prison."

Jasper's sister, Rachel Jones, who was in high school when her brother was killed, told the board that his death was extremely difficult for her.

"This crime absolutely affected my well-being … and basically every aspect of my life,” she said.

Speaking directly to Mora, she said while what he did was not OK, she still has empathy for him.

"I believe in you, regardless of everything," she said.

Mora, in tears, said forgiveness from the families has been the biggest factor in changing his life.

"That was the beginning of a new life for me. That’s when I knew I had to make a change because I can’t let these people down. I don’t want to let them down. I don’t want to fail them. They give me motivation to change,” he said.

The full five-member board was expected to vote in the next few weeks whether to grant parole or set another hearing. Harms said he did not expect another rehearing.

He warned Mora, however, that if he started hanging around his old influences again after he was released, he would find himself back in prison.