SALT LAKE CITY — There is a shake-up in the head coaching ranks at the two most high-profile boys high school basketball programs in the state.

Lone Peak announced on Friday that David Evans will be leaving for the same post at Wasatch Academy. Curtis Condie, who has coached the Tigers since 2015, told the Deseret News via text that he is headed back to the college ranks (he was an assistant coach at UVU before taking over at Wasatch Academy, among other stops), although he was not able to give further detail since things aren't fully finalized.

In Evans, Wasatch Academy, a private boarding school in Mount Pleasant, will be getting a coach who led the Knights to the 2018 6A state championship. He'll replace a coach in Condie who has continued to guide the Tigers to national prominence as an independent program after the untimely death of former coach Geno Morgan in 2015.

“Dave Evans has been an incredible teacher, coach and leader at Lone Peak High School," principal Scott Sumner said in a statement. "His time and service have made a difference to everyone who has had the opportunity of working with him.”

Condie called Mount Pleasant "a great community" and expressed gratitude for Wasatch Academy's headmaster, Joe Loftin. He said his daughter will continue to attend there next year, where she'll be student body president.

"Wasatch Academy has some top ranked student athletes returning next year and Coach Evans will do a great job with them!," Condie wrote.

The head coaching job at Lone Peak is open, and interested applicants can contact Sumner or apply through the Alpine School District website.