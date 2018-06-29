To anyone who works at a newspaper, the job descriptions and personalities of the victims seem as familiar as a comfortable pair of shoes: An editorial writer who could see larger lessons in the events of the day, a columnist with a knack for finding the unique story behind everyday people, an editor who had held a variety of positions in the newsroom, a sales assistant described as kind and thoughtful, and a reporter who became a fixture at community events.

But as much as this says about the character of the five people who died in a hail of gunfire at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, they were much more. They were family members, siblings, children, neighbors — people much like the rest of us with hopes, dreams, hobbies, passions, loves and desires. Their loss leaves irreplaceable voids, not just in Annapolis but in each life they touched.

We feel a special kinship with the victims and survivors of this, the latest senseless act of mass violence in America. Early in 1999, an armed woman entered the Triad Center, where the Deseret News now is housed, apparently intending to open fire on the newsroom of KSL, our partners. The woman went through the building, eventually killing a young mother who was a human resources/development manager.

That shooter told police she thought someone at KSL was harassing her, much like the suspect in the Maryland shooting allegedly had a grudge against the newspaper.

Attacks on local news organizations are attacks on the fabric of community life in America. Local newspapers, in particular, record events that otherwise would be ignored. They bring everyday people to life. They chronicle the drama of life, death, scandal, humor, accomplishment, defeat and triumph in a city or town and turn these into communal events that provide a sense of place and belonging.

This shooting is particularly tragic at a time when so many of those papers are struggling to survive against the disruptive currents of changing times.

But this tragedy concerns more than just the media. As recent history has shown, random mass shootings can strike at any time and in any place, be it a store, a business or an outdoor concert. Yes, crime statistics overall are down significantly over those of decades past, but the nation has not seriously come to terms with this scourge of random death, nor with how to end it.

We applaud our colleagues at the Capital Gazette who, even in the midst of inexplicable horror and on the worst of days, still met their print schedule and delivered the news to their readers. That speaks volumes of the caliber and commitment of their team. The editorial page appropriately listed the names of the victims. The only other words on the page were these: "Today we are speechless." All stand up and speak out in celebration of such character and restraint.

We join with the rest of the nation in mourning for the victims in Annapolis. We pray for the survivors who must endure unspeakable anguish and grief over such a senseless loss.

More importantly, we urge all Americans not to give in to hate and anger, but to resolve to counter these with kindness, love and a renewed resolve to do good. The victims, like everyone you see today, should be thought of as family.