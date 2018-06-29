SALT LAKE CITY — A lone gunman stormed into the office of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, Thursday, killing four journalists and one staff member before police arrived, according to The Associated Press.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County told the AP that it was a targeted attack as the gunman “looked for his victims.”

"This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people," Krampf said.

The shooting has sent the Maryland community reeling. As ABC News reported, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he is "praying for the victims, those who were injured, and their families, friends, and loved ones in this time of tragedy."

"The Capital Gazette is my hometown paper, and I have the greatest respect for the fine journalists, and all the men and women, who work there," Hogan said in a statement. "They serve each day to shine light on the world around us so that we might see with more clarity and greater understanding."

The Capital Gazette took no breaks from their coverage. Reporters from the newspaper shared on Twitter that they would be putting out a paper the following day, despite the tragedy.

The paper worked alongside Baltimore Sun colleagues to put together news coverage.

Continuing to cover story with Capital journalists Chase Cook and Pat Ferguson. Thanks to our @baltimoresun colleagues who are here too. There will be a Capital Friday. — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow. — Chase Cook (@chaseacook) June 28, 2018

The Baltimore Sun wrote stories on each of the deceased, too, which we’ve shared with you below.