SALT LAKE CITY — ABC News shared a time-lapse video on Twitter of smoke rising above a landscape in southern Utah.

The video shows purple-pink smoke from the Pine Valley Fire rising above a landmark in St. George.

Watch the video below.

Smoke from the Pine Valley Fire rises above St George, Utah in a stunning timelapse video. The fire has burned between 100 and 300 acres. https://t.co/bXPay47Bey pic.twitter.com/yf5YQhMH0z — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2018

As the Deseret News reported, the wildfires ignited Wednesday afternoon and destroyed homes.

The blaze, which was named the West Valley Wildfire and continues to burn in Washington County, has scorched 7,200 acres of land by Thursday night, threatening 10 homes anywhere from 3 to 5 miles from the fire.

Firefighters said Thursday night that there was zero containment.

Nick Howell, public information officer for the blaze on Pine Valley Mountain in southern Utah, told the Deseret News that Thursday's weather conditions would determine the status of the fire.