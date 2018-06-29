SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters continued Friday to battle at least eight wildfires burning throughout Utah.

The Black Mountain Fire that started Thursday about 3 miles south of Minersville and at one point threatened a cabin and communications tower, was expected to be active Friday, according to fire information officer Nick Howell.

"The fire slowed down last night but is expected to become active today with forecasted critical fire weather today. Approximately 200 firefighters are assigned to the incident," he said in a statement.

The fire was sparked Thursday due to a rollover traffic accident, and has grown to 5,000 acres. As of Friday morning, the fire had zero percent containment. But officials say state Route 130, which connects Minnersville in Beaver County with Cedar City, Enoch and Parowan, was re-opened.

Other fires still burning Friday include:

• The West Valley Wildfire, which has burned 7,200 acres on Pine Valley Mountain near Gardner Peak in Washington County, and has threatened 10 homes. It was zero percent contained as of Friday morning. Fire officials said Friday they determined that an abandoned campfire started that blaze.

• The Fruitland Shed Fire in Fruitland, Duchesne County, which has burned an estimated 8 to 10 acres, Utah fire officials said. Two homes and a shed were destroyed, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office.

• The Rough Canyon Fire in Broad Canyon in Box Elder County between Plymouth and Portage has burned more than 5,400 acres and was 15 percent contained Friday morning.

• The Dry Canyon Fire in Parowan has burned 23 acres and was 80 percent contained Friday.

• The Willow Creek Fire has burned more than 1,300 acres in the Willow Creek drainage near Strawberry Reservoir, but was 95 percent contained as of Friday.

• The Sauls Canyon Fire was sparked in May by a lightning strike but recently flared up again. It has burned about 200 acres but crews say they have the upper hand on that one.

• The Trail Mountain Fire, which began as a prescribed burn before it got out of hand, has burned 17,830 acres in the Manti-La Sal National Forest in Emery County near Orangeville, and is 80 percent contained.