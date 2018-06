AMERICAN FORK — The city’s annual Steel Days celebration will run July 13 through 21 a various venues.

The event will feature a carnival, a soap box derby, garden tours, a horseshoe and kickball tournament, an art show, a car show, a youth street dance, a concert by the American Fork Symphony, a 5K and 10K, a parade and a fireworks show.

For a complete list of events, times and locations, log on to steeldaysaf.com.