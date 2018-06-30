DUTCH JOHN, Daggett County — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is birders the chance to see ospreys — in the air and on top of their huge nests — at the annual Flaming Gorge Osprey Watch.

The free event will take place on Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to noon, next to the parking lot at the Flaming Gorge Dam Visitor Center.

"The birds are super active this time of year, especially during the morning hours," says Tonya Kieffer, the division’s regional conservation outreach manager, said in a statement. "In the afternoon, the temperature climbs, the wind starts to blow and the birds become less active."

Spotting scopes will be set up to enhance the viewing experience, and biologists will be available to discuss the life history of these unusual fish-eating birds.

"If you’re lucky," Kieffer said, "you might be watching right at the moment an osprey decides to dive feet first into the nearby water, only to emerge with a fish in its powerful talons. After capturing the fish, it will carry the fish back to its perch or nest and share it with its mate and young.” Participants will also hear the ospreys’ shrieking calls as they fly all around.

According to the division, other birds of prey, including golden eagles, turkey vultures and American kestrels, are frequently spotted at the annual event.

She says osprey are fairly easy to spot along any river, pond, reservoir or other body of water that contains an abundant supply of fish. “They have a distinct white head and a brown stripe that runs through their bright, yellow eye,” she says. “These characteristics make osprey easy to identify."

Kieffer said osprey — known for their distinct white head and a brown stripe that runs through their yellow eyes — are the only hawk in North America that eats a diet that’s almost exclusively fish.

She said osprey, which can log more than 160,000 migratory miles in their 10- to 15-year life span, return to Flaming Gorge every year to breed and raise their young. "A breeding pair will build on the same nest year after year,” she says, “so a nest that's 10 feet tall is a fairly common sight at the gorge.."

For more information, call 435-781-9453.