WEST VALLEY CITY — A landlord was charged Friday with breaking into a tenant's house and stabbing a man who was asleep in bed.

Manhdrake Van Dang, 48, of Herriman, is charged in 3rd District Court with attempted murder and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

On June 22, Dang entered the home of one of his tenants, near 2100 West and Apple Farms Drive (3700 South), and began stabbing a man asleep in a basement bedroom, according to charging documents.

"(The victim) stated that he was asleep when he woke up in severe pain," the charges state. "(The victim) stated Dang pulled out a gun and shot at (him) while (he) was still lying on the bed."

The gunshot did not hit the man, but he was stabbed about 10 times and suffered "three lacerations to the head which caused (the victim's) skull to fracture in two places," the charges state.

The man was also stabbed in an arm, both legs, his stomach and shoulder, according to charging documents.

The victim recognized his landlord and told police who stabbed him. Police went to Dang's Herriman home and were waiting for him when he pulled into the driveway in his Mercedes SUV, the charges state. Investigators seized two knifes, two guns and noticed that Dang had appeared to have recently washed his hands and hair, the charges state.

A motive for the crime was not given in court documents. Police earlier stated that the victim was the intended target. He was hospitalized in serious condition.