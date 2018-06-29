“NEWSIES,” through Sept. 1, Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy (801-984-9000 or hct.org); running time: 2 hours, 20 minutes (one intermission)

SANDY — Utahns love their “Newsies.”

While the original 1992 film didn’t initially have success throughout the country, the story’s cult following has been alive and well in Utah for many years. That popularity is true for the Broadway musical, too. When the touring Broadway production came to Utah in 2016, tickets sold out so fast the company came back two months later for a few more performances to try to meet the demand. Add in two local productions — one at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and another at Pioneer Theatre Company — that were each strong in their own right, and you have a recipe for high expectations for all of Utah's future “Newsies” productions.

It’s a tall mountain to climb, but one Hale Centre Theatre scales with ease. HCT’s “Newsies,” which runs through Sept. 1 in the newly named Young Living Essential Oils Centre Stage Theatre, is everything a longtime “Newsies” fan could hope for, as well as a display of the magic of Utah’s local theater community.

Based on the real-life newsboy strike of 1899, “Newsies” follows a charismatic dreamer named Jack Kelly as he leads his fellow newsies to fight against the rise in newspaper distribution prices. The stage musical maintains many of the basics of the film, with a few tweaks to the character development — for instance, Jack is an artist as well as a bold strike leader — and additional music.

Provided by Hale Centre Theatre Jordan Dahl as Romeo, James Bounous as Jack Kelly and Wesley Valdez as Specs in the Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday cast of Hale Centre Theatre’s production of "Newsies," which runs through Sept. 1.

Actor James Bounous leads HCT’s Tuesday/Thursday/Friday as Jack (regular HCT attendees may also remember his recent excellent performance as Quasimodo in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”), and his performance is everything you could hope for. Bounous’ Jack is charming, cool, confident and full of cheek, but the actor also plays the character’s vulnerabilities in a convincing, relatable way. His singing voice is the kind you could listen to all day: a perfectly clear tenor that was absolutely flawless throughout his many solos.

Joining Bounous is a talented group of newsies. The more than a dozen actors effectively portrayed their individual roles to create a ragtag group that is easy to root for. It’s apparent they took Rob Moffat’s top-notch musical direction to heart and managed the complicated harmonies with ease, with “The World Will Know” serving as a vocal peak for the ensemble. Add to that director Dave Tinney’s playful choreography and you have instant performance highlights any time the newsies performed onstage — exactly as it should be in a song-and-dance show like this.

Tinney’s direction and choreography show his command of the art of storytelling. The choreography communicated the camaraderie between the newsies and, though solid from the beginning, got even better as the show went on. “Seize the Day” shortly before intermission upped the ante for the rest of the show — and, yes, it lived up to the iconic film rendition — with its flips, jumps, stomping to the beat, cannons and use of props, and the spirited dancing continued through to “The King of New York” and on to the final curtain call.

Douglas Carter The Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday cast of Hale Centre Theatre's production of "Newsies."

The staging was creative and immersive, with Kacey Udy’s set design — featuring large scaffolding and movable platforms that made for visually interesting sight lines — created the feeling of being in the middle of New York City. The large LED screens lining the theater were used in exciting ways in the beginning of the show — at times the screens served as the place for the newsies to see the day’s headline posted and at others were utilized to give the audience a glimpse at Jack’s sketches — but the use of the screens fizzled as the show progressed. It felt like a missed opportunity later on when the characters discuss others of Jack’s drawings but the audience never gets to see them.

It’s a small complaint as HCT’s “Newsies” exceeds expectations and ends up being a sort of love letter to Utah’s local theater scene. A read-through of the playbill reveals bio after bio of actors — most of whom are not full-time actors and some of whom are high school students — and creative staff that are locally born and bred. To see an actor like Bounous, who, according to his bio, has a day-job at an audit firm, not as an actor, tackle contrasting and challenging roles from one HCT show to the next with the skill of a professional actor, and to see him joined by other undeniably talented performers, is an exhibit of the beauties of Utah’s theater community.

Content advisory: The film version of “Newsies” was rated PG, but audiences should note the stage version contains instances of mild swearing and a few mild sexual innuendos.