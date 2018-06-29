SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 29.

Utah governor says he’d pick Mike Lee’s replacement, if …

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday he would choose Sen. Mike Lee’s replacement if the Utah senator was chosen for the Supreme Court, according to the Deseret News.

But Herbert said he wouldn’t choose himself.

"I probably would not," he said, adding that moving to Washington, D.C., is “maybe a step backward.”

"Being governor is a very active role," Herbert said.

Gunman kills 5 at Maryland newspaper

An armed man killed four journalists and one staffer at a newspaper in Maryland Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

The gunman used smoke grenades and a shotgun when he stormed the building. Police later arrested him.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County told the AP the gunman purposefully attacked the newspaper and “looked for his victims.”

"This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people," Krampf said.

Utah Jazz welcome Grayson Allen to Salt Lake City

Utah Jazz fans crowded Vivint Arena Thursday afternoon to welcome new NBA rookie Grayson Allen, the Deseret News reported.

Two friends, Cameron and Eric Wood, arrived at the doors 2½ hours before Allen’s appearance.

“This is very important,” said Cameron, a 15-year-old Utah native. “Like for example with Donovan Mitchell, you make them feel welcome to increase the chances of him staying here and having loyalty to make them want to do good for their team.”

Clay Harris, 25, agreed.

“We want to show him that the Utah Jazz has a culture here and that we take it seriously,” Harris said. “We’re not just a team, we’re a family and once you’re part of the Jazz it’s crazy how many people you can affect just within a week.”

More smart scooters hitting downtown Salt Lake City

Rentable electric scooters made their way to Salt Lake City Thursday after months of controversy over the service in other U.S. metropolitan areas, the Deseret News reported.

Bird Rides Inc. unveiled its new electric scooters for downtown Salt Lake City. The scooters are similar to the old Razor kids scooters, except with a thicker frame and fatter tires that can ride over crackles in the road.

The scooters cost $1 when the rental begins with an additional 15 cents per minute after that.

“The company has been greeted with a variety of responses in the locales it has chosen to launch in, ranging from acceptance and celebration of a clean-energy alternative to cars to outrage and threats of litigation,” according to the Deseret News.

