SALT LAKE CITY — While NBA teams covet him, LeBron James got dumped on social media.

Former Utah Jazz forward Richard Jefferson posted a break-up letter to his Cleveland teammate on his Snapchat account earlier this week.

"It is with great remorse that I am writing this," Jefferson wrote. "After many years as a peer and many years as (a) friend and teammate I have decided to end my friendship with LeBron James."

Jefferson had a legit reason — even if presented in a tongue-in-cheek manner — to end the friendship. He's tired of being asked questions about James' impending free agency.

"I am saying this publicly so that the fans and media members can please stop asking me where he is going in free agency. I don't know, my family doesn't know and neither do my kids. Unfortunately I live in Los Angeles so the questions are unavoidable but hopefully this helps to clear things up."

Jefferson then aired some dirty laundry — well, sorta — from the Cavs' locker room.

"Truth be told, I never liked the guy," he wrote. "He works too hard. It makes the rest of us look bad. He's my son's favorite player and I view that as a complete betrayal of how hard I've worked to put a roof over his head."

Jefferson apologized for the Drake-like response, adding "but I feel like this is the best way to address this issue that I'm clearly losing also."

James has yet to post a response. Keep refreshing your screen.

THAT'S THE SPIRIT

The University of Utah's Mighty Utes Student Section — aka The Muss — has a new fan. Mark Harlan, who recently replaced Chris Hill as the university's athletic director, made it clear he's looking forward to joining in on the fun next fall at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

I cannot wait to see The MUSS in action.... https://t.co/KlyXXdH1wK — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) June 27, 2018

What’s the best game to jump in there and share in the fun with with you guys? Im thinking Pac 12 opener against the 🐕 https://t.co/WKmH47kKAe — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) June 28, 2018

GIVING BACK

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma is hosting a free basketball clinic for youths. Only problem for Utahns? You have to travel to Flint, Michigan, to participate.

I’d like to announce my 1st annual Kyle Kuzma Basketball Camp this summer back in my hometown of Flint! Come learn some skills with me! Best part........ FREE!!!! #kuzmania pic.twitter.com/GYjvojnM0d — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 28, 2018

HECK OF A CATCH

Even if you're not a fan of the New York Yankees, you've got to like this fun moment.

Baseball-loving boy plays catch with New York Yankees star Young baseball fan’s night is made as New York Yankees star Aaron Judge plays catch with him from the stands in the middle of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. https://abcn.ws/2KeuPAR Posted by ABC News on Thursday, June 28, 2018

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, June 29

FIFA World Cup

Golf: Women’s PGA Championship

Golf: U.S. Senior Open

Minors: Bees at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Raptors

Saturday, June 30

FIFA World Cup

Golf: Women’s PGA Championship

Golf: U.S. Senior Open

MLS: RSL at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

NWSL: Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue FC, 8 p.m.

Minors: Bees at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Grand Junction

Minors: Raptors vs. Idaho Falls

Sunday, July 1

FIFA World Cup

Golf: Women’s PGA Championship

Golf: U.S. Senior Open

Minors: Bees at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Grand Junction

Minors: Raptors vs. Idaho Falls