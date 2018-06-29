SALT LAKE CITY — While NBA teams covet him, LeBron James got dumped on social media.
Former Utah Jazz forward Richard Jefferson posted a break-up letter to his Cleveland teammate on his Snapchat account earlier this week.
"It is with great remorse that I am writing this," Jefferson wrote. "After many years as a peer and many years as (a) friend and teammate I have decided to end my friendship with LeBron James."
Jefferson had a legit reason — even if presented in a tongue-in-cheek manner — to end the friendship. He's tired of being asked questions about James' impending free agency.
"I am saying this publicly so that the fans and media members can please stop asking me where he is going in free agency. I don't know, my family doesn't know and neither do my kids. Unfortunately I live in Los Angeles so the questions are unavoidable but hopefully this helps to clear things up."
Jefferson then aired some dirty laundry — well, sorta — from the Cavs' locker room.
"Truth be told, I never liked the guy," he wrote. "He works too hard. It makes the rest of us look bad. He's my son's favorite player and I view that as a complete betrayal of how hard I've worked to put a roof over his head."
Jefferson apologized for the Drake-like response, adding "but I feel like this is the best way to address this issue that I'm clearly losing also."
James has yet to post a response. Keep refreshing your screen.
THAT'S THE SPIRIT
The University of Utah's Mighty Utes Student Section — aka The Muss — has a new fan. Mark Harlan, who recently replaced Chris Hill as the university's athletic director, made it clear he's looking forward to joining in on the fun next fall at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
GIVING BACK
Former Ute Kyle Kuzma is hosting a free basketball clinic for youths. Only problem for Utahns? You have to travel to Flint, Michigan, to participate.
HECK OF A CATCH
Even if you're not a fan of the New York Yankees, you've got to like this fun moment.
WEEKEND PLANNER
Friday, June 29
FIFA World Cup
Golf: Women's PGA Championship
Golf: U.S. Senior Open
Minors: Bees at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Minors: Owlz vs. Raptors
Saturday, June 30
FIFA World Cup
Golf: Women’s PGA Championship
Golf: U.S. Senior Open
MLS: RSL at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
NWSL: Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue FC, 8 p.m.
Minors: Bees at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Minors: Owlz vs. Grand Junction
Minors: Raptors vs. Idaho Falls
Sunday, July 1
FIFA World Cup
Golf: Women’s PGA Championship
Golf: U.S. Senior Open
Minors: Bees at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Minors: Owlz vs. Grand Junction
Minors: Raptors vs. Idaho Falls