SALT LAKE CITY — “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is coming to the West Coast.

According to Deadline, the Tony Award-winning “Harry Potter” play will arrive in California next year. It will premiere at San Francisco’s Curran Theatre in fall 2019.

This will be the fourth production of the show. It’s already premiered in London and New York. A third engagement is planned in Australia.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender announced the production Thursday.

Manuel Harlan HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at New York’s Lyric Theatre

“The beautiful and historic Curran in San Francisco is the perfect theatre for the next North American company of 'Cursed Child.' We are delighted that ATG and Carole Shorenstein Hays have worked their magic to provide the ideal West Coast home for the production,” the statement said, according to Deadline.

Shorenstein Hays, the producer, said, “The Bay Area is where cutting-edge culture meets cutting-edge technology, so this wonderful example of riveting storytelling and first-of-its-kind stage magic has found its ideal home in our great city. My family and I are filled with joy thinking about all the audiences coming to San Francisco to experience 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' — particularly first-time and young theatergoers, who have always been a core part of our mission.”

The production will announce dates, ticket prices, cast and more details in the next few months.

“Cursed Child” is the so-called eighth story in the “Harry Potter series,” written by J.K. Rowling with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, SFGate.com reported.

It has been a rather successful play, winning nine Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards, according to Slash Film. The play debuted at London’s West End in 2016 and launched in New York on April 22 of this year.

If you’re interested in seeing the play, be sure to read the Deseret News’ review of the show.