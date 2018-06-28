ERDA, Tooele County — A man killed in a traffic accident Wednesday after running a red light has been identified.

Kendall J. Ogden, 52, from Tooele, was driving alone in a Ford Ranger along highway 36 in Erda about 6:50 p.m. when he ran the red light at Bates Canyon Road and collided with a full-sized Ford truck that had three people inside, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Ogden was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, the agency said.

Two occupants of the truck were taken to a hospital in fair condition, and the third occupant was uninjured, according to UHP.