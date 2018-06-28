SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off his fifth-place finish in the U.S. Open, Utah golfer Tony Finau was on hand at the State Capitol Rotunda Thursday to announce a partnership between the Web.com Utah Championship and the Tony Finau Foundation.

The tournament, which will be played the week of July 9-15 at Oakridge Country Club, will partner with the foundation to support aspiring professionals from Utah and will also contribute to the foundation as one of its charities along with the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

I love being from Utah and representing my home state. I’m extremely proud to be from Utah. Tony Finau

“This tournament has done a lot for me,” said Finau, who received sponsors’ exemptions to the tournament when he was an up-and-coming professional. “To be able to partner with this golf tournament and now representing my foundation is extremely cool.”

Finau, who ranks 11th in the FedEx standings on the PGA Tour, said he takes great pride in representing the state while playing around the country.

“I love being from Utah and representing my home state,” said Finau. “I’m extremely proud to be from Utah.”

Utah Sports Commission President & CEO Jeff Robbins echoed Finau in talking about the partnership between the tournament and the foundation.

“This will help support the development of Utah’s next generation of PGA Tour golfers through a share of the proceeds from the Utah Championship,” Robbins said.

Robbins also noted that 14 30-second ads about Finau and the Foundation will run on the Golf Channel during the week of the tournament.

Besides the new partnership, the Utah Championship also announced four exemptions for the upcoming tournament headed by former BYU golfer Patrick Fishburn, who recently turned professional.

Fishburn, who grew up in Ogden, won last year’s Utah Open as an amateur and just embarked on a professional career earlier this month, playing his first tournament as a professional at the Provo Open. He’s thrilled to be given an exemption to the Web.com Tour event.

“It’s awesome to have one of my first events be here in my home state where I grew up,” Fishburn said. “It’s an amazing deal to have this opportunity and hopefully it will kickstart me like it did for Tony and Zac (Blair) and Danny (Summerhays). Hopefully I can play like them and follow in their footsteps.”

Another exemption from local sponsors was given to Tom Whitney a 29-year-old from Colorado, who won the Sand Hollow Open last fall. The other two exemptions, which come from the Web.com Tour, will go to Wade Binfield, a 31-year-old from Virginia who has played in nine Web.com Tour events, and Hunter Hamrick, a 28-year-old University of Alabama graduate who is competing on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

Also on hand for Thursday’s announcement were Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Web.com commissioner Dan Glod and Mark Leavitt of Leavitt Group Enterprises.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be back in the state of Utah,” said Glod. “We couldn’t be more pleased to be celebrating our 27th year in Utah.”