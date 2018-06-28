Guard Grayson Allen and three players from last year’s Utah Jazz playoff team highlight the organization’s Summer League minicamp roster announced Thursday evening.

Allen, the Jazz’s first-round pick in this year’s NBA draft, will be joined by center Tony Bradley and forwards Erik McCree and Georges Niang during Summer League play.

Utah will play in the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League on July 2-3, 5 before heading to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which starts July 6.

Mike Wells will serve as the team’s head coach during the Jazz Summer League while Alex Jensen will fill that role in Vegas.

Guard Naz Mitrou-Long, who played for the Jazz G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars in 2017-18, will also be on the Utah Summer League team. Center Diamond Stone, who the Stars acquired via trade last year, will also suit up for the Jazz squad.

In addition to the rookie Allen, other rookie members on the 16-man Utah team include Davidson forward Peyton Aldridge, Purdue center Isaac Haas, Illinois guard Malcolm Hill, Louisville guard Trey Lewis, UMBC guard Jairus Lyles, Butler forward Kelan Martin, St. Bonaventure guard Matt Mobley, Kennesaw State guard Kendrick Ray, Bucknell forward Zach Thomas and Western Michigan guard Thomas Wilder.