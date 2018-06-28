PROVO — A fourth person has taken a plea deal in a botched, gang-related robbery that ended in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man.

Jesse William Gourdin, 22, who investigators said fatally shot Gustavo Ramirez in March 2017, pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter and aggravated assault, second-degree felonies.

Gourdin and three others who were members of one gang went to rival gang member Ramirez's Provo home in March 2017, in part to take a metal cash box, prosecutors alleged.

Ramirez was shot as Gourdin rushed into the home as he and another man broke in, police said. Ramirez's girlfriend took him to Utah Valley Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Gourdin, of Orem, originally was charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, though prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. As part of the deal Wednesday, he agreed to consecutive sentences, with a possible penalty of up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.

The other three in the case were originally charged with murder but also took plea deals.

Brayden Kenneth Marshall, 19, and Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, 19, were sentenced to at least five and up to 15 years prison in January and December. The pair pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

Jerry Otis Hawley, 35, who admitted to being the getaway driver in the burglary, was sentenced in August to a year in jail, with credit for time served.