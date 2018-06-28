FILLMORE — A Colorado woman was found dead after investigators say her friend reported to police that he had killed her and taken her body to Utah.

The woman, identified as Madelaine Loh, 27, was found by a Millard County sheriff's deputy about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Delta County Sheriff's Office in Colorado.

On Sunday, the woman's mother reported that Loh had been missing from her Hotchkiss, Colorado, home since June 19. Loh had last been seen by her employer and had possibly gone camping with her friend Edgar Macias-Moreno, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators then checked local camping areas for the woman.

On Wednesday morning, Macias-Moreno, 24, turned himself in to the Delta County Sheriff's Office and told investigators he'd killed Loh and taken her body to Utah, the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

Detectives in Colorado then contacted Millard County in Utah and gave deputies information about where the woman's body might be located.

Macias-Morena was arrested for investigation of murder. He was also booked for investigation of kidnapping, reckless endangerment as an act of domestic violence, aggravated motor vehicle theft, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, ID theft, concealing a death, animal cruelty and abuse of a corpse, according to the Montrose Daily Press.

No motive for the killing was released.