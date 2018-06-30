SALT LAKE CITY — This is the first year the Special Olympics USA Games will include a video game tournament as part of the competition, and Utah will be more than well represented.

“Utah is taking half of (the open spots). That’s a big deal. We’re sending the largest contingency of these video game athletes and unified partners,” said D’Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, president and CEO of Special Olympics Utah and coach of the video game teams.

Of the eight spots, four Utah teams qualified for the first ever pilot Xbox Gaming Tournament held July 2 in Seattle, home of Microsoft, the Premier Partner of the Special Olympics. The athletes will compete playing Forza Motorsport 7, a racing game created by Microsoft Studios.

Utah's 2018 four Unified teams, which partner an athlete with a disability and an athlete without a disability, are Eric Ottoson and Tyler Sauer; Greg Kogan and Kevin Cai; Michael Evans and Tanner Wood, and Taylor Bishop and Wheeler Heck.

The selection process for the team took place last month in Microsoft stores all over the United States. In order to qualify, athletes were given 20-30 minutes to practice the game, which was new to many of them, and then compete for the best score. Afterward, judges looked at which candidates would work best together and who could travel to compete.

The Unified teams have worked well for the athletes, Pignanelli explained.

“(Gaming) breaks down barriers. … It’s a whole new element that has opened up in my way of understanding another way that our athletes enjoy competition and enjoy being with others,” she said.

James Wooldridge, Deseret News Clockwise from top left: Michael Evans, Taylor Bishop, Kevin Cai, Tanner Wood, Tyler Sauer, Greg Kogan, Eric Ottoson and Wheeler Heck, all athletes or unified partners on the Special Olympics Utah gaming team, pose outside the Microsoft Store where they practice in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 25, 2018. The team is competing in the first video gaming tournament held at the USA Games in Seattle next week.

Utah's Special Olympics athletes have been training for Monday's competition for eight weeks, both individually and as teams — but all have been playing video games for years.

At first, Ottoson thought that while physical sports were great, “sitting in front of a screen was just a waste of time” he told the Deseret News. But after his brother pushed him to give video games a try, he became hooked on Super Mario Bros. It didn't take long for him to realize he loved playing video games.

“They help me to relax,” Ottoson said. “But they also make me think. Like, ‘What do I need to do for the next move?’ That’s one thing I like about video games.”

Although Ottoson has competed in basketball, soccer and snowboarding for Special Olympics Utah, this will be his first time at the national games and walking into the opening ceremony with the other athletes.

"I’m proud to be an athlete to go with Team Utah and representing Special Olympics,” Ottoson said.

New to the game

Although there have been rumors over the past couple of years about the International Olympic Committee including eSports in the Olympics, the Special Olympics are the first to add a video game tournament to their USA games — a well-timed addition, as 2018 marks 50 years since the first International Special Olympics Games were held at Soldier Field in Chicago in July 1968.

“Many of our athletes are avid gamers and research indicates playing video games can potentially boost cognitive and motor skills of people with intellectual disabilities,” said Beth Knox, President and CEO of the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in a recent press release.

Pignanelli believes it. She watched Utah's video game teams develop fine motor skills and go from trying to just finish the race to trying to finish it as fast as they can.

“Special Olympics uses sports as a vehicle to help those with intellectual disabilities focus on what they can do instead of what they can’t,” Pignanelli said. “Video gaming fits right into that. You break it down. You learn skills. You share it with others. And you compete.”

Although only five states were selected for the pilot program and two states withdrew, she is hoping the program spreads, both within Utah and to Special Olympics programs across the country.

“We really hope that in piloting it that we can help it catch on. We would love for other states to have this opportunity,” she said.