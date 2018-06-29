Speak not just of the children separated from their parents once they get here; consider on those who come unaccompanied. Should not this, too, be considered a "humanitarian crisis"?

Children are being subjected to the cartels as they travel north to the border. Is this not a humanitarian crisis? Is children being raped as they migrate not a humanitarian crisis? Is children arriving without homes to go to not a humanitarian crisis?

The need for parental guidance is not lost. If a great number of youths and children are being thrown into a new society without the support of parents, call it what it is: It is a humanitarian crisis.

John Jackson

Sandy