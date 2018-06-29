Here in Utah, we are fraught with obstacles to protect our public lands and health from the current administration and some of our elected officials who are more interested in letting the oil and gas industry have its way than in protecting our communities, health and amazing outdoor opportunities.

After 20 years in the oil and gas industry and now a public lands activist dedicating my time to protecting intact landscapes with cultural, ecological and historical significance, I see Rep. Curtis’ HR6088 to be in lockstep with the current administration’s efforts to roll back protections for public lands and remove the public from decision-making processes.

Rep. Curtis’ legislation further prioritizes industry interests by streamlining companies' abilities to drill on our public lands through a simple notification system. This system would remove “barriers” to the industry like environmental assessments, which help identify and address threats to public health and safety. Under Curtis’ bill, we would no longer be afforded opportunities to weigh in on drilling that directly impacts our health, economic prosperity and recreational outlets and assets.

Already there is much oil and gas development in Utah. The current system has not hampered that in any significant way. My experience showed me how eager oil and gas companies are to develop more resources and reap more benefits, but Rep. Curtis should withdraw this misguided proposal, and recommit to working to protect Utah’s world-class public lands on behalf of all our state’s citizens.

Lisa Rutherford

Ivins, Washington County