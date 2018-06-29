A Supreme Court decision that invalidates a ruling by an administrative law judge in a federal fraud case carries more significance than might be apparent at first glance. The ruling does not dispute the accuracy of the judge’s decision in the case, but rather the validity of that judge’s very appointment to office.

By doing so, the ruling gets to the heart of the question of whether the burgeoning federal bureaucracy has empowered itself over the decades by stretching the limits of its constitutional authority. For those concerned about government overreach and unchecked use of adjudicative and regulatory power, the ruling in the case of Lucia v. SEC is a welcome development.

The case centers on a ruling by an administrative judge for the Securities and Exchange Commission against a discredited investment adviser. The high court did not address whether the adviser was wrongly sanctioned by the SEC, but rather whether the judge who presided over the case was duly appointed. There are an estimated 2,000 administrative law judges working in various branches of government. In the case of the SEC, the court found that because the judge was appointed as part of a routine administrative process run by mid-level staff, it is improper for the judge to hold the kind of authority generally granted to agency “officers” or officers of the court.

It’s not yet clear how the ruling will affect that status of other administrative court functions throughout the government. It does, however, clearly point out how agencies have worked to expand their reach and authority in a way that does not necessarily conform to constitutional requirements. In the case of the SEC, administrative judges have considerable power. In the Lucia matter, the defendant was barred from ever again practicing as a financial adviser and fined $300,000. The authority to wield such power should be carefully vested in well-qualified officers, not dispensed for the sake of bureaucratic expediency.

That’s not to say administrative judges and staff at the SEC or elsewhere are not important to the effective functioning of government regulatory agencies. But the Appointments Clause of the Constitution sets aside the authority to grant power to adjudicative bodies to the president, the courts or agency department heads. Over the years, it may have become convenient for agencies to ignore those precepts in order to build in-house administrative law divisions, which have grown to become an integral part of government regulatory systems.

The ruling may prompt a wholesale review of where such power is now placed and whether it conforms to constitutional precepts. If so, it could be messy and disruptive, but necessary to protect the integrity of agency operations from future challenges of their constitutional authority.

While the ruling may hang on a technicality, it represents a rare but needed incursion by the court into what’s been called the “administrative state.” Over decades, the federal bureaucracy has grown like an organism unchecked by outside forces. There are an estimated 220,000 regulators operating under a cumulative budget of $63 million, writing and enforcing nearly 200,000 separate rules and regulations.

The ruling in the Lucia case is a notable example of the judiciary exercising its vital role of keeping the executive branch in check by making sure its agencies aren’t seizing authority beyond what’s constitutionally allowed.