Is there a difference between knowledge that is externally pressed into the brain and knowledge that is pulled in by the learner? Research has shown that teacher assigned, pressed-in learning is often shallow and temporary. Learning that is attained by a student actively seeking for it usually turns out to be deep and enduring. Plato said it well: “Knowledge which is acquired under compulsion has no hold on the mind.” Unfortunately, we have a school system based on the belief that there is a predetermined body of knowledge and a set of skills that are needed by every student, and so must be “pressed” into children’s brains.

What would an education system be like if teachers and parents responded to what children wanted to learn? Our long experience with many children supports what Peter Gray, research professor at Boston College said: “Young people learn amazingly rapidly, and require little help, when they learn what they want to learn, in their own ways, on their own time." If we build an education system based on students' self-inquiry, will they each learn how to read, write and use numbers without a pre-determined set of learning activities?

There are some extraordinary teachers who have demonstrated that the best way to teach reading is to energize and build a child’s innate curiosity. When a child is curious about something, with an insatiable hunger for knowledge about it, she or he will “read” anything available. Curiosity is a great pulling power that is measurable as well as engaging. Students love teachers who build on their interests and needs.

One school in northern Utah found a unique way to help students improve their question-asking ability. Each student was invited to choose a topic and become a “Great Brain,” a “specialist,” “expert,” “mastermind” or “genius,” by asking questions about the chosen topic and searching for answers in all possible sources — interviews, letters, internet, libraries and on-site visiting. The questions grew in quantity and quality as students probed deeper and deeper into their topics over a self-chosen period of time — until each one felt ready to make a knowledge presentation to their class and answer questions from the audience.

The “Great Brain” process resulted in hundreds of amazing and surprising accomplishments, especially from some students who, heretofore, had been on a path to dropping out of school. Two fourth-graders wanted to learn about our state government and how laws are made. They got together and wrote a list of questions, then they involved parents and got themselves invited to visit the Legislature while it was in session. Their great brain presentation was astonishing. A sixth-grade boy did a study to find out why some ADHD students were treated differently. At the end of many interviews and much study, he gave a presentation with homemade charts, graphs and pictures to convince his audience that he should be respected, the same as some famous people who were also identified as having attention deficit hyperactive disorder.

If the Legislature and state school board want to transform our public education system to be modern and up-to-date, they will ask teachers to develop student curiosity and the power to ask great questions. This is a big step that will require courage and integrity. It will pay off as a significant increase in student learning and achievement.