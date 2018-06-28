When a customer at Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, started choking on his food, employee Hunter Harris, 23, performed the Heimlich maneuver to save his life.

According to Austin 360, the incident occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday. Security footage tweeted by CBS Austin shows the man stand up when he began choking.

https://twitter.com/cbsaustin/status/1011700000630493184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1011700000630493184&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.austin360.com%2Flifestyles%2Fsouth-austin-chick-fil-employee-aids-choking-customer%2FvsfwdZDtsWNXGV1zo9ycHM%2F

As soon as another customer realized what was happening, she attempted the Heimlich maneuver with no success. A Chick-fil-A employee then notified Harris, who immediately came to the rescue.

After Harris performed the maneuver for a few seconds, the piece of chicken was dislodged and the man stopped choking.

"I stepped in and I took care of him. I did what I could do, and it all worked out," Harris told ABC 13. "I just made sure that he was OK. We got him a fresh meal, and then he just went on his way."

According to ABC 13, Harris’ father, Jamie Harris, owns the Chick-fil-A franchise.

"His character is to jump in and help when help is needed. You could see that it was natural for him,” Jamie Harris said of his son. “Very proud of that.”