HERRIMAN — A man who allegedly told his wife that her purpose was "to serve him by cooking, cleaning and giving him sex" was charged Thursday with a pair of felonies in a recent domestic violence incident.

Donovan Daniel Cunningham, 38, of Herriman, who has a history of domestic violence, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; witness tampering, a third-degree felony; plus assault, threat of violence, and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, all class B misdemeanors.

On June 2, Cunningham heard his wife talking on the phone about going to cosmetology school. He became angry, told her to hang up, and then "informed her she was not allowed to work and stated her purpose was to serve him by cooking, cleaning and giving him sex," according to charging documents.

Cunningham then shook the woman, banging her head against a wall as he did so, and told her, "I'll put a bullet in your head and then I'll shoot myself," the charges state.

The woman was locked in her bedroom and was forced to open a window to yell for help. When he heard her yell, Cunningham went back in and slapped her, according to the charges.

He also threatened to call a friend who could arrange to have her separated from her children, the charges state.

The woman, however, contacted police. While an officer was interviewing her, Cunningham sent her several text messages stating that she "defrauded him as she promised to serve him by cooking and cleaning," according to court records.

Prosecutors have requested a higher bail of $150,000 due to Cunningham's "high recidivism rate of domestic violence."

The wife filed for a protective order on June 11. Cunningham filed for divorce on June 12, according to court records. Court records show Cunningham also filed for divorce in November from another woman, who had previously filed for divorce from him in 2008, 2006 and 2003. A third woman filed for a protective order against Cunningham in 2002, according to court records.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.