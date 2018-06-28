PAROWAN — An officer-involved shooting left one person who was allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary injured but expected to survive Thursday, police said.

About 11:30 a.m., officers received calls about a woman and a man "actively burglarizing vehicles" at the Parowan Travel America, near 1150 N. 100 West, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

When officers got there, "An altercation ensued and shots were fired by one of the officers on scene," the office said.

The person who was shot by police was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening, according to the release. Details about the individual, including age and gender, were not released.

The other person involved in the altercation with officers was uninjured, according to Iron County Sheriff Lt. Dell Schlosser. That person was being interviewed by police, he said.

No officers were injured.

Police say they are now searching for second man believed to be connected with the two people suspected in the burglary.

"A Hispanic male subject who was only involved in the vehicle burglaries is still outstanding," the office stated.

The office described the man as being in his late 20s or early 30s, thin, and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. A surveillance image of the man was released Thursday.

The man was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue or black jeans and a black baseball cap, but is believed to have changed clothes following the incident, the office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.