SALT LAKE CITY — “The Conners” will drop on ABC this fall, but no one is quite sure how it will perform.

But the Parents Television Council has some ideas on how to make the show a success.

The spinoff came along after ABC canceled the revived “Roseanne” after star Roseanne Barr tweeted out racist comments against former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. Barr later apologized for her comments.

Weeks later, ABC announced it would add a spinoff show — without the Roseanne character — to its fall lineup. Barr will have no money-making opportunities with the show, either.

Fans spoke out with fury about the show, though. Social media contributors criticized the network for starting a spinoff program without Barr since so many viewers were drawn to her.

I similarly shared thoughts about the new showing, writing that “The Conners” could be better without Barr and all the scandal, drama and controversy she brings to the network.

The Parents Television Council has three ideas on how to make the show successful.

“We are delighted that ABC found a way to bring back a show that millions of families have enjoyed watching together. Roseanne Barr was rightly fired for her inexcusable and repugnant behavior. In order to assuage the concerns we’ve heard from the large and loyal audience for the show, we want to offer three points for ABC to consider that will ensure the show’s continued success,” said PTC President Tim Winter in a statement released to the Deseret News.

Here are the PTC’s three ideas:

Highlight nostalgia: The PTC said fans of the “Roseanne” reboot enjoyed the nostalgic aspect of the show. The PTC hopes the new show will do more of the same.

Bring political balance to TV: The PTC said “Roseanne” highlighted a politically conservative show to be featured on TV. The group hopes “The Conners” will continue to embrace “political values held by conservative Americans.”

Stay family friendly: The PTC doesn’t want “The Conners” to jump into the pig pen. The agency hopes families will be able to watch the new show together.

“We hope ABC takes note of what made ‘Roseanne’ successful and applies that understanding to ‘The Conners’ reboot,” Winter said.