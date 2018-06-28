MINERSVILLE, Beaver County — Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in southern Utah, already estimated at 4,000 acres, that ignited Thursday and quickly spread to threaten a town.

After starting about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the blaze, dubbed the Black Mountain Fire, is burning an estimated 4,000 acres about 2 miles south of Minersville in Beaver County, according to Nick Howell, public information officer for the fire.

The fire is human caused and under investigation, Howell said.

Minersville officials say they believe the fire may have been sparked by a car that crashed on state Route 130 and rolled into dry grass.

Les Whitney, emergency management director for Beaver County, said residents have been calling him and other officials to find out how close the fire is getting to them.

"We want them to know that we're doing our very best to take care of them and to stop this fire from crossing Highway 130 and getting on the west side towards Minersville," he said, adding that firefighters believe the highway is a good fire break.

He said in his 40 years of experience with fires, he's never seen such dry conditions.

S.R. 130 is closed while firefighters combat the fire, he said, but no evacuations are in place.

While firefighters respond to the new wildfire, crews across the state are working to put out four other blazes that ignited Wednesday:

• The West Valley Fire, near Pine Valley Mountain in Washington County, had burned 2,500 acres and had zero containment Thursday afternoon, state fire officials said.

Eight fire engines, six hand crews, three heavy air tankers, two helicopters and two helitankers were among other resources on scene at the blaze Thursday.

• The Rough Canyon Fire was estimated at 3,100 acres Thursday and had zero containment.

• The Dry Canyon Fire in Parowan Canyon was an estimated 23 acres and was 30 percent contained Thursday.

• The Fruitland Shed Fire, in Fruitland, Duchesne County, burned an estimated 20 acres and was 75 percent contained Thursday. Firefighters expected to start mop-up soon.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation after the Fruitland Shed Fire ignited Wednesday but was expected to recover, according to Mike Eriksson with the Utah Divison of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

"Smoky conditions can be expected throughout the Uintah Basin due to a number of fires burning around the state," Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said.

In light of the wildfires, Gov. Gary Herbert discussed current fire dangers in his press conference to the media Thursday, cautioning Utahns to be "careful" and "wise," and to follow fire restrictions, especially when lighting fireworks or campfires.

"With the fireworks, with local and state fire ordinances, they are there for a reason, especially as dry as we are. That is probably our main concern from a human-caused standpoint as we approach the holiday period," he said.

Contributing: Alex Cabrero