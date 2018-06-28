What happens when a classical Italian opera singer and one of the world’s best-selling pop artists perform together? Some might say the result is “perfect.”

For the first time, singers Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli performed their version of Sheeran’s song “Perfect,” which is called “Perfect Symphony,” during Sheeran’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Sheeran and Bocelli first released “Perfect Symphony” in late 2017, but never performed it live until this month. Before introducing Bocelli to the crowd, Sheeran talked about the “cool experiences” in his life, like playing with Elton John at the same venue.

“This moment I never expected, especially at Wembley, and I’m so honored that he’s here tonight,” Sheeran said.

Aside from the first verse and chorus, sung in English by Sheeran, the duo sang in Italian. When they finished, they exchanged a hug.

“Well, that doesn’t happen every day,” Sheeran said when Bocelli left the stage. “Thank you very much Wembley, and thank you very much, Andrea.”

Watch the video here.

