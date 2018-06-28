SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to laugh, to think, to scream, to dance, to eat. From “Harry Potter” trivia nights to massive food truck gatherings, SLC is firing on all cylinders this weekend. Here are five weekend events that are sure to satisfy.

‘Harry Potter’ Trivia Night

Think you know “Harry Potter”? Prove it. The Central Book Exchange hosts a special "Harry Potter" Trivia Night this weekend. Sign-up is free, and competitors can either show up with their team (no more than six people) or recruit folks upon arrival. Members of the winning team each get a $10 gift certificate to the Book Exchange, with second-place finishers getting $5 gift certificates. Competitors can’t use their cellphones, but they can use magic. June 29, 7:30-9 p.m., 2017 S. 1100 East, free (801-485-3913, facebook.com/CentralBookExchange).

‘Mad Max: Fury Road: Black & Chrome Edition’ screening

With its truly eye-popping visuals, George Miller’s 2015 revival of the “Mad Max” series amazed critics and audiences alike. If Miller had his way, however, “Fury Road” would have been filmed and released in black and white. His vision was realized in the film’s “Black & Chrome Edition,” made available after its theatrical run. The Tower Theatre screens this version as part of its “Summer Late Nights” series. “Mad Max: Fury Road” is rated R for intense sequences of violence throughout and for disturbing images. June 29-July 1, 11 p.m. nightly, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75 (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

Janelle Monáe at The Complex

Chameleon-like songstress Janelle Monáe brings her “Dirty Computer Tour” to The Complex. Buoyed by strong performances in two of 2016’s most acclaimed movies, “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” Monáe's new album “Dirty Computer” was arguably her most anticipated, and it’s been one of the most well-reviewed albums of 2018. June 30, doors at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30, 536 W. 100 South, $38.50 (801-528-9197, thecomplexslc.com).

Kevin Hart at Vivint Arena

Pint-sized Kevin Hart’s larger-than-life persona takes center stage at Vivint Arena as part of “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour.” To say Hart is having a moment is an understatement: His 2017 memoir “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list, and his latest film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” grossed more than $400 million in the U.S. This show will likely contain adult content and strong language. June 30, 7 p.m., 301 S. Temple, $32-$122 (801-325-2000, vivintarena.com).

Food Truck Face-Off for Charity

That “Harry Potter” trivia probably took a lot out of you. Replenish yourself at the fourth annual Food Truck Face-Off for Charity at Liberty Park. The event will feature more than 30 food trucks/carts, live music and a 9 p.m. screening of “Wonder Woman.” Participating food trucks have their meals priced at one, two or three tickets, and attendees can purchase tickets for $5 in advance or $6 at the event. Twenty-five percent of ticket sales will go toward the Fourth Street Clinic, Utah Community Action, Volunteers of America, Utah and YWCA Utah. June 30, 4-10 p.m., 600 E. 900 South, $5-$6 per meal ticket (thefoodtruckleague.com).