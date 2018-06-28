SALT LAKE CITY — Cars riding past Vivint Arena on Thursday morning probably noticed Cameron and Eric Wood standing outside Vivint Arena around 8:30 a.m.

Two and a half hours before the doors opened, the brothers patiently waited to welcome Grayson Allen, the newest member of the Utah Jazz.

“This is very important,” said Cameron, a 15-year-old Utah native. “Like for example with Donovan Mitchell, you make them feel welcome to increase the chances of him staying here and having loyalty to make them want to do good for their team.”

The Wood brothers were among the few hundred or so fans in attendance for Allen’s public community event outside the Utah Jazz Team Store. So was 25-year-old Clay Harris.

“We want to show him that the Utah Jazz has a culture here and that we take it seriously,” Harris said. “We’re not just a team, we’re a family and once you’re part of the Jazz it’s crazy how many people you can affect just within a week.”

Just one day after being introduced to the local media at his first press conference at Zions Bank Basketball Campus on Wednesday, Allen met with fans while handing out free Utah Jazz Sumer League tickets.

Allen, Utah’s 21st overall NBA Draft pick, will make his debut at 7 p.m. July 2 against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I think there’s a negative attitude towards Utah in the NBA,” Eric Wood said. “So, I think showing them early on that the fans are great and this is a town that will support them is good to keep them here and let them know how much they're welcome.”

Fans are already lined up to see Jazz rookie Grayson Allen at @vivintarena pic.twitter.com/bgK1ubelhf — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 28, 2018

Before Allen signed autographs and greeted supporters, he posed for pictures with his parents, William and Sherry, outside of the J-Note statue in front of the arena.

There was also a huge digital sign plastered outside that read: “WELCOME GRAYSON ALLEN” with a headshot photo of him smiling on draft night. His No. 24 jerseys were available for sale at the team store as many diehard fans showed up in Duke jerseys. He left several of them starstruck.

“It honestly brought tears to my eyes,” Sherry Allen said, after seeing her son’s NBA jersey on sale for the first time. “I had to get one.”

After meeting the last fan, Allen went on a tour of his new basketball home for the first time. His “dirty player” perception is no longer a concern as he’s hoping to win over Jazz fans.

“I don’t think it’ll take long,” Allen said on draft night. “When fans see me night in and night out on the court and the love that I have for the game and the passion I have for the game and how much I want to represent the Utah Jazz, the team I play for, in a great way and how much love I have for the team, I think it’ll happen right away.

“It’s a lot different watching a guy play night in and night out and give his all than seeing the same three clips replayed for the last three years.”

Brendy Pace waited in line with her three daughters, Peyton (17), Hailey (6) and Addie (11) in Duke gear. Peyton cried when she learned that Allen would join the Jazz while on a school trip in Washington, D.C.

“I was like freaking out in the middle of a dance,” Peyton said. “I got like super excited.”

Now that the draft is over, everyone is excited to see how his pro career pans out. Jazz Nation is certainly in his corner.

“I think he gets a bad wrap,” Brendy added. “I think he’s a really good player and he's a great shooter. He'll be wonderful here.”