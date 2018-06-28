SALT LAKE CITY — We’re not even in the dog days of summer and yet there’s plenty of hot dog news to talk about.
A minor league baseball team in Erie, Pennsylvania, the Erie SeaWolves, served hot dogs with cotton candy buns and topped with little Nerds candies, according to WNEP-16, a local Erie station.
“It’s Sugar Rush night at UPMC Park! You can get a Smith’s hot dog with a cotton candy bun topped with nerds!” the SeaWolves tweeted.
If you’re wondering how to eat it, watch the videos below:
The SeaWolves also offered an ice cream ball covered with cotton candy.
The hot dogs instantly went viral across the internet.
Deadspin defined the hot dog as “a depraved and frankly unsightly creation that could only have been the work of a focus group of tweenaged maniacs who’d just snorted a raft Pixie Sticks.”
Speaking of hot dogs, a man jokingly sold Hot Dog Water to customers at the Car Free Day festival in Vancouver. The water sold for close to $38 a serving, according to USA Today.
The water reportedly increases brain function, among other health benefits, he claimed while trolling foodies.
“Hot Dog Water in its absurdity hopes to encourage critical thinking related to product marketing and the significant role it can play in our purchasing choices,” according to the product’s marketing page.