SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from a personal security information website identified the top scam in every state.

For Utah, the most common scam was related to imposters, which was one of the top three types of scams nationwide, according to the report from Your Local Security.

“Scammers pose as a trusted person and contact you via email or phone to persuade you to send money or provide personal information,” according to the report. “The scammer might claim to work for or be affiliated with a government agency — such as in the case of an IRS scam — be a friend or relative with an emergency need for money, technical support specialist, or even an online romantic interest.”

The report named debt collection and identity theft as two other major scams.

Imposter scams ranked at the top for 17 different states. Still, debt collection was the top scam in the country, affecting 27 states.

The report said there were 419 different cases of fraud in Utah in 2016.

There are ways to make sure you remain safe from these attacks, according to the report.

“You can save yourself thousands and help others do the same by being aware of the most common scams and how to recognize scam artists before any damage is done,” according to the report.

The report said people should send any phone number, website or email address used by the scammer to their local police department.

The Deseret News identified various scams that could hit your life this summer, including such events as travel offers and offers for accommodations, like hotel rooms and rental services like Airbnb, are among the popular ones.

Foreign travel offers may also be scams offered during the summer.

“Don't ever wire money or use a prepaid debit card to prepay a vacation. The experts warn you will probably get nothing for your money,” according to the Deseret News.